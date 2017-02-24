Wolf Tooth introduces 46t replacement cog for SRAM 11-speed, and more.

The latest offerings from Wolf Tooth include a 46t replacement cog to increase gear range on 11-speed, more mount options for the Gnarwolf chain guide, and more versatile chainrings that can be used with a variety of cranks.

Wolf Tooth Components is always coming out with interesting products designed to make the experience of riding a bike better and more fun, and that focus on reliability, functionality, and performance.

Here are some of their latest product releases:

GCX46

This is a 46-tooth cog that replaces the 24-tooth on SRAM’s XX1 and X01 cassettes with a 46-tooth cog for a wide 10-46 range instead of 10-42, without any other modifications. This gearing offers a range that is within half a shift of that of SRAM’s Eagle, while keeping tighter gear spacing further down the cassette.

According to Wolf Tooth, “We have tested the 46T extensively and it works great. Shifting performance and durability matches the stock 42T cog but you will have a 10% lower gear.”

For reference, going from the stock 42t cog to the GCX46 on an 11-speed setup has the same effect as reducing your chainring size by 3 teeth.

This cog also gives you the opportunity to add some more flair to your drivetrain with its 8 different color options.

MSRP: $89.95

Gnarwolf Braze On and Direct Mount Chain Guides

The Gnarwolf, Wolf Tooth’s chain guide system, was previously only available in an ISCG05 mount for mountain bikes, but they’ve added a braze-on mount for road and CX bikes, and have a direct mount in the works that should be available in just a few weeks.

The braze-on mount is designed specifically for 1x narrow/wide chainrings from 34t-52t. It features easy installation and requires no shims for chainline adjustment. Removing the chain only requires the loosening of one screw, without losing any of the guide’s adjustments, and all tweaks can be made with a 4 mm Allen key.

This mount retails at $69.95.

76 BCD Chainrings

BCD stands for Bolt Circle Diameter, which is the diameter of the circle that goes through all the bolts on your chainring. It’s important to know your BCD when choosing a new chainring for your bike, but there are many different ones out there, even some chainrings of the same BCD aren’t all compatible with certain cranks. This is a problem that Wolf Tooth has specialized in simplifying for riders.

The 76 BCD chainring is a replacement for use with SRAM XX1 cranks as well as other OEM 76 BCD cranks. SRAM XX1 chainrings don’t fit in all OEM 76 BCD cranks due to ring shaping, but the Wolf Tooth 76 BCD fits them all. The Wolf Tooth also uses standard M8 chainring bolts to further its compatibility, while the SRAM XX1 rings use an M8.5, which is much less common.

The 76 BCD chainring is compatible with 1×9, 1×10, 1×11, and 1×12 drivetrains, and is available in 30t or 32t.

MSRP: $59.95

64 BCD Universal

Wolf Tooth has updated its 64 BCD chainring so that it is compatible with more cranks, including Shimano 11-speed, and has also added 26t and 28t rings that are compatible with all 104/64 BCD cranksets.

These chainrings are also compatible with 1×9, 1×10, 1×11, and 1×12 drivetrains.

MSRP: $63.95

The word is that Wolf Tooth will have even more products debuting at Sea Otter, so we’ll be sure to check out their booth and keep you up to date.