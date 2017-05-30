Win a Trek Remedy 8 or Remedy 8 Womens Bike

May 30, 2017 Trina Haynes CONTESTS 0

Wha?! Trek has partnered with us to give one winner a Trek Remedy 8 or Remedy 8 Womens bike. Enter to win below.

Remedy is your full-suspension ride to the next level with 150mm of controlled travel featuring exclusive Trek suspension technology like ABP and RE:aktiv. With an ultra-stiff Straight Shot downtube and Boost hub spacing, this 27.5” all-mountain machine loves to get rowdy.

Gee and Dan Atherton with Remedy in Spain 2016

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., July 17, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

