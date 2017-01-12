Win two tickets and hotel accomodations to Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

Over the Edge Sports has partnered with us to give one lucky winner two passes and hotel accomodations to the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival. Kick off your Spring Season riding world class singletrack in Sedona AZ! Enter to win below.

Spring Season riding world class singletrack in Sedona AZ. The Sedona MTB Festival serves up the best of Sedona, with bike demo’s, music, beer, shuttles, and 200+ miles of singletrack. Stay at the L’Auberge Hotel for the ultimate MTB weekend for you and a friend.

Hotel accommodations are for 2 night stay on Friday March 3 and Saturday March 4th, 2017.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., January 18, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

