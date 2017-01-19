Win two tickets and hotel accommodations to Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival

We love adventure and travel and so does Over the Edge Sports. They have partnered with us again(!) to give one lucky winner two passes and hotel accommodations to the Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival. Kick off the season riding singletrack in Hurricane, UT! Enter to win below.

Pass includes:

Access to demo bikes for 3 days

3 days of JEM Shuttles

1 Dutch oven dinner

2 breakfasts

Socks

1 raffle ticket for great prizes

Plus hotel accommodations are for 2 night stay on Friday March 24-26th, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Hurricane, Utah.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., January 25, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

