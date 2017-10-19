Win Singletrack 6 Mountain Bike Stage Race Entry and Transportation

Trans Rockies Stage Race has teamed up with Dirt Rag to give away an entry and transportation prize package for the Single Track 6 Stage Race. Enter to win below

Born from the desire to showcase premiere Western Canadian mountain bike communities, Singletrack 6 is a mountain bike stage race which features a rider-built and maintained route that changes annually. Stages will be a combination of traditional cross-country stages and time-trial stages to best suit each location. Riders will experience an exceptionally varied six consecutive days of mountain biking as they navigate singletrack that climbs to the high alpine, flows across arid desert-like landscapes and finally descends through lush rain forest. Singletrack 6 is simply the perfect brew of cross-county riding, breathtaking climbs, panoramic vistas and epic descents. There is truly something for everyone. Family and supporters will also be able to enjoy the festival atmosphere in each of the host communities with plenty to see and do for bikers and non-bikers alike of all ages in some of the most scenic, friendly and welcoming areas of Canada. At Singletrack 6, you will definitely Ride the West. The 2018 event features stages in Golden (x3), Revelstoke, Vernon, and Silver Star Mountain Resort. The prize package includes race entry to the ST3 – the first three stages of the event in Golden, BC and the transportation package.

Complete the survey below by October 25, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

Create your own user feedback survey