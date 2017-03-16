Win an SR Suntour Auron RC2 PCS fork

In: CONTESTS, NEWS By: Trina Haynes On: March 16, 2017

SR Suntour has partnered with us to give one lucky winner a Auron 34 or Auron 35 RC2 PCS  suspension fork! Enter to win below.

auron 35     SF16_AURON_RC2_27,5_IMG_0087

Auron 34 or Auron 35 RC2 PCS– Both use our New RC2 PCS cartridge, bringing our reliable and consistent Internal floating piston system to a new platform. High &Low speed compression adjustment, Low speed rebound adjust with new preset High speed Rebound circuit. 140/150/160mm travel. 34 platform has 34mm stanchions, 100 x 15 QLC2 Ti axle, hollow crown and available in 27.5 and 29 wheelsizes, 35 platform has 35mm stanchions,110 x 15 QLC2 Ti Axle, new fender and available in a 27/27.5″+ wheelsize

If you have not had a chance to experience where we are today and what we have to offer. Please check out our 2017 Demo schedule to see if we will be near you (https://www.facebook.com/pg/envelobike/events/?ref=page_internal). We will be at both Dirt Festivals as well with a fleet of bikes.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., March 22, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

Create your own user feedback survey

 

