Win an SR Suntour Auron RC2 PCS fork

SR Suntour has partnered with us to give one lucky winner a Auron 34 or Auron 35 RC2 PCS suspension fork! Enter to win below.

Auron 34 or Auron 35 RC2 PCS– Both use our New RC2 PCS cartridge, bringing our reliable and consistent Internal floating piston system to a new platform. High &Low speed compression adjustment, Low speed rebound adjust with new preset High speed Rebound circuit. 140/150/160mm travel. 34 platform has 34mm stanchions, 100 x 15 QLC2 Ti axle, hollow crown and available in 27.5 and 29 wheelsizes, 35 platform has 35mm stanchions,110 x 15 QLC2 Ti Axle, new fender and available in a 27/27.5″+ wheelsize

If you have not had a chance to experience where we are today and what we have to offer. Please check out our 2017 Demo schedule to see if we will be near you (https://www.facebook.com/pg/envelobike/events/?ref=page_internal). We will be at both Dirt Festivals as well with a fleet of bikes.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., March 22, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

