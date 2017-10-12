Win an Endura Endura MT500 Waterproof II Jacket

Endura has partnered with us to give one winner an MT500 Waterproof II Jacket. Enter to win below.

The MT500 Waterproof Jacket II is Danny MacAskill’s jacket of choice. Made from exceptionally breathable ExoShell60TM three-layer waterproof fabric, it is fully seam- sealed and equipped with a water-repellent Vislon zip with storm flap for extraordinary weather protection. Ventilation is boosted further by large, underarm two-way zipped vents, which extend to the back of the jacket and are compatible with back packs. Durable shoulder panels with silicone grip and ergonomically-positioned stretch panels are also designed with rucksacks in mind Strategically positioned pockets place essential items within easy reach: two front pockets double as vents, while a ‘Napoleon’ chest pocket contains a glasses wipe and media port. A host of additional features are further evidence of a design in which every aspect has been thoroughly considered.

Complete the survey below by October 18, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

Create your survey with SurveyMonkey