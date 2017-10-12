Win an Endura Endura MT500 Waterproof II Jacket

Weekly giveaway win stuff

October 12, 2017 Brett Rothmeyer CONTESTS 0

Endura has partnered with us to give one winner an MT500 Waterproof II Jacket. Enter to win below.

The MT500 Waterproof Jacket II is Danny MacAskill’s jacket of choice. Made from exceptionally breathable ExoShell60TM three-layer waterproof fabric, it is fully seam- sealed and equipped with a water-repellent Vislon zip with storm flap for extraordinary weather protection. Ventilation is boosted further by large, underarm two-way zipped vents, which extend to the back of the jacket and are compatible with back packs. Durable shoulder panels with silicone grip and ergonomically-positioned stretch panels are also designed with rucksacks in mind Strategically positioned pockets place essential items within easy reach: two front pockets double as vents, while a ‘Napoleon’ chest pocket contains a glasses wipe and media port. A host of additional features are further evidence of a design in which every aspect has been thoroughly considered.

Complete the survey below by October 18, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

Create your survey with SurveyMonkey

Related Articles

BIKES

First Impression: Kona Honzo CR Trail DL

April 19, 2017 Scott Williams 0

Kona knocked it out of the park with the Honzo CR Trail DL. Featuring a stealth matte black finish, aggressive all-mountain geometry and a reasonably lightweight package, this Honzo is a grand slam. It took all

CONTESTS

Win a Sunrace cassette and shifter

February 2, 2017 Trina Haynes 0

Contest ended. Congrats to Vladimir Capka of Arlington, MA! We’re sorry The promotion you are trying to access has ended. Win a Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette and a DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter. Shift it

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*