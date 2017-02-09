Win a ZOIC jersey and shorts

Win a ZOIC Empire Jersey and Beta Shorts with Liner for men or Jerra Jersey and Navaeh Shorts with Liner for women.

Score yourself a new men’s or women’s mountain biking outfit from the ZOIC 2017 Collection, MSRP value $150 each! The men’s winner can be the Master of Your Domain in the all-new Empire Jersey with raglan cut sleeves. Pairs perfectly with ZOIC Beta Shorts which include the Men’s Essential Padded Liner ($35 value), made more comfortable for 2017 with soft brushed logo elastic.

The women’s winner can choose to rip it up in the three-quarter sleeve Jerra Jersey along with the always popular Navaeh Shorts that include a Women’s Essential Padded Liner featuring a multi-level foam pad ($35 value).



ZOIC is mountain bike life. The word ZOIC means “life” in Greek. We are driven by our mission to create the most comfortable, functional clothing for mountain bikers. We design to meet the demands of mountain trails for people who ride bikes and seek a life of adventure.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

