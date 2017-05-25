Win a Sunrace cassette and shifter

May 25, 2017 Trina Haynes CONTESTS 0

Win a Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette and a DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter. Shift it like you mean it, enter to win below.

 

The Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette will fit on a standard MTB Shimano freehub body. Weighs 465g. Compatible with SRAM derailleurs and new Shimano XT and SLX rear derailleurs The Sunrace DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter is Shimano compatible and weighs 139g.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., May 31, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

