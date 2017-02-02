Win a Sunrace cassette and shifter

In: CONTESTS By: Trina Haynes On: February 2, 2017

Win a Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette and a DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter.

Win a Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette and a DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter. Shift it like you mean it, enter to win below.

CSMX8.EAZR.XS1 Back (Actual photo)

DLMX30.RE -s

 

The Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette will fit on a standard MTB Shimano freehub body. Weighs 465g. Compatible with SRAM derailleurs and new Shimano XT and SLX rear derailleurs The Sunrace DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter is Shimano compatible and weighs 139g.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., February 08, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

Create your own user feedback survey

More CONTESTS
Win two tickets and hotel accommodations to Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival
Trina Haynes
2 weeks ago
Win two tickets and hotel accommodations to Sedona Mountain Bike Festival
Trina Haynes
3 weeks ago
Win a Hollywood Racks Hitch Rack
Trina Haynes
4 weeks ago
Tell us what you think and win a 2017 Scott Spark 930
Trina Haynes
1 month ago
Win an Exposure Light
Trina Haynes
2 months ago
Comments
Weekly Giveaway
Win a Sunrace cassette and shifter
Latest Pics