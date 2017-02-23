Win a Stans No Tubes Crest MK3 wheelset.

Who wants to start their spring off with a new wheelset?! Stans No Tubes has partnered with us to give one winner a Crest MK3 wheelset. Enter to win below.

Wider and even lower profile, the new Crest MK3 sheds weight for faster acceleration and climbing. WideRight 23mm internal width increases tire volume for improved stability with wider tires. Inspired by our carbon technology, the entirely new rim shape adds strength and virtually eliminates the chance of a tire pinch flat. Refined over the past 15 years, our Bead Socket Technology offers the most trusted tubeless seal in the business, making the Crest MK3 the best choice for lightweight, tubeless XC performance.

Your choice of wheel size, axle configuration, and freehub body.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., March 1, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.



Create your own user feedback survey