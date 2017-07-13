Win an SR SUNTOUR Auron 35 or 34 RC2 PCS Fork

SR SUNTOUR has partnered with us to give one winner a Auron 35 or 34 RC2 PCS Fork. Enter to win below.

The Auron is our multitool trail fork. We designed it to perform to task in a simple, reliable and durable package. We have 2 versions to choose from, the 34 or 35 RC2 PCS– Both use our New RC2 PCS cartridge, bringing our reliable and consistent Internal floating piston system to a new platform. High & Low-speed compression adjustment, Low speed rebound adjust with new preset High-speed Rebound circuit. 120/130/140/150/160 (27.5″ only) mm travel. The 35 platform has 35mm stanchions,110 x 15 QLC2 Ti Axle, Integrated fender and available in a 27/27.5″+ and 29″ wheel sizes. Something for everyone.The 34 platform has 34mm stanchions, 100 x 15 QLC2 Ti axle, hollow crown and available in 27.5″ and 29″ wheel sizes.

