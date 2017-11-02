Win a Set of Terrene Tires

November 2, 2017 Brett Rothmeyer CONTESTS 0

Terrene Tires has teamed up with Dirt Rag to give one lucky winner any pair of Terrene Tires including tubeless rim tape and tubeless valves! Enter to Win below.

It’s all about the ride—it always has been. At Terrene, we put riding at the center of the experience. We understand what matters most—be it an afternoon on your favorite stretch of singletrack, a long day on an unending dirt road, or a worldwide tour. We took what we have learned through decades in the bicycle industry to bring you tires that are designed to ride how you do. From the very beginning of the process until the tread hits the dirt, we bring together our experience in product development and a passion for riding to create tires that are ready to ride for people that live to.

 
Complete the survey below by Novermber 8, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

