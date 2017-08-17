Win a Sena X1 Pro Cycling Helmet

Sena has partnered with us to giveaway a X1 Pro Cycling Helmet. Enter to win below.

The X1 Pro is the first-ever Bluetooth integrated cycling helmet with a built in QHD action camera. The X1 allows for seamless smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth 4.1 to listen to music, GPS navigation, make and answer phone calls, and even receive data from fitness apps through the built in HD quality speakers. Record up to 2 hours of QHD quality (1440p) video or FHD (1080p) video with the wifi equipped X1 Pro.

Complete the survey below by Aug 23, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.