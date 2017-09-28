Win a Ritchey Design Prize Pack

Ritchey Design has partnered with us to give one winner an awesome prize pack; WCS Speedmax 40c Tires, WCS Venturemax Bars, WCS Pave Bartape,and Bar Keeper. Enter to win below.

Ready for adventure, gravel or CX, VentureMax bars offer plenty of hand positions and extra wide comfort with 6-degrees of sweep and 24-degrees of flare. Paired with our redesigned SpeedMax 40c tire, these high volume Stronghold tires are a great option for mixed terrain riding and getting rad off road.

Complete the survey below by October 4, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

Create your survey with SurveyMonkey