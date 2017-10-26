Win a Park Tool Happy Hour Tool Set

October 26, 2017 Brett Rothmeyer CONTESTS 0

Park Tool has teamed up with Dirt Rag to give one lucky winner a Happy Hour prize package! Enter to Win below!

 

 

 

 

The Park Tool Prize Pack consists of the HH-1 Happy Hour Set, which includes the TRY-1 Parts and Beer Tray, four SPG-1 Stainless Steel Pint Glasses and a BO-4 Bottle Opener. As well as an SA-1 Shop Apron and PZT-2 Pizza Cutter for the ultimate bike shop happy hour

Complete the survey below by Novermber1, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.
Create your own user feedback survey

Related Articles

CONTESTS

Win a Sunrace cassette and shifter

May 25, 2017 Trina Haynes 1

Contest ended. Congrats to Daniel Hathaway of Missoula, MT! We’re sorry the promotion you are trying to access has ended. Win a Sunrace CSMX8 11-46 11 speed cassette and a DLMX30 11 speed rear trigger shifter. Shift it like you

BEER ME

Beer Me: India Black Ales

December 6, 2016 Dirt Rag Contributor 0

Editor’s note: This story by Elizabeth & Lee Klevens first appeared in Dirt Rag Issue #156, published in May 2011. Like many fellow mountain bikers, we enjoy a good post-ride beer. While old favorites and

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*