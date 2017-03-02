Win a pair of Pearl Izumi X-Project ELITE shoes

In: CONTESTS By: Trina Haynes On: March 2, 2017

Pearl Izumi has partnered with us to give one winner a pair of X-Project ELITE mountain bike shoes. Enter to win below.

Riding your mountain bike occasionally involves something none of us love talking about: walking your mountain bike. Which is fine. Unless you’re wearing a shoe with a board-stiff sole and slippery plastic lugs. The X-Project ELITE is an update to the revolutionary mountain bike shoe that was the first to deliver podium-worthy pedaling performance combined with no compromise off-the-bike hike-ability and traction. In short, it’s a shoe for real mountain bike rides. Where all too often, you aren’t always riding.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., March 8, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

