Win a pair of MICHELIN® Force XC Tires

Weekly Giveaway! Win stuff.

May 18, 2017 Maurice Tierney VII CONTESTS 0

MICHELIN® has partnered with us to give one winner a pair of MICHELIN® Force XC tires. Enter to win below.

This lightweight, tubeless-ready tire balances grip with Michelin’s Cross Shield Technology to create a fast-rolling and long-lasting tire that excels on any cross country course. The MICHELIN Force XC tire is available in the following sizes: 26×2.10″, 27.5×2.10″, 27.5×2.25″, 29×2.10″, 29×2.25″.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., May 24, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice. – If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

 

Create your own user feedback survey

Related Articles

CONTESTS

Win a Hollywood Racks Hitch Rack

January 5, 2017 Trina Haynes 0

Contest ended. Congrats to Phil Aufdencamp of Monroeville, PA! We’re sorry The promotion you are trying to access has ended. Hollywood Racks has partnered with us to give one winner a 2017 TRS-Two Bike Hitch Rack!

GEAR

Tested: Plus-size mountain bike tires

June 6, 2016 Dirt Rag Magazine 0

To compliment our recent wheel size explainer (which you should check out, here), we tested four plus-size tires from MAXXIS and WTB that cover various riding conditions. MAXXIS Rekon+ Price: $130 (each) Tester: Eric McKeegan