Win an Osprey Raptor 10 Hydration Backpack

You’ll love the way Osprey’s Raptor 10 carries when you’re riding rough, technical terrain thanks to the BioStretch- harness and hipbelt that comfortably connect the pack to your body. Specially designed baffles in the 3.0 Liter LT liter Hydraulics- reservoir reduce liquid movement for increased pack stability at high speed. The hydration sleeve is zippered for convenient refills and the hose routes over the right shoulder strap to the sternum strap where it anchors with a magnetic disk for on-the-fly access to the bite valve. The main compartment is accessible via a front zipper panel. There’s a stretch mesh front pocket for stashing a layer at the bottom of the big climb, zippered hipbelt pockets to keep a phone or other valuables secure, and a special scratch-free sunglass pocket to protect your shades.

