Win a Hollywood Racks Hitch Rack

Hollywood Racks has partnered with us to give one winner a 2017 TRS-Two Bike Hitch Rack! Enter to win below.

New for 2017 Hollywood Racks is releasing the TRS, a tire retention system hitch racks for 1 ¼” & 2” receivers. The rack will carry two 50lb bikes with up to 4.5” tires. It uses new quick release spring system to tilt the rack down and fold it up flat against the car. The two bikes will sit on anodized aluminum trays with a rotating tire cages and multiple ratcheting wheel straps integrated. Max wheel base is 48”.

Complete the survey below by 11:59 p.m., January 11, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

