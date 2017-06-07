Video: Trail Boss – La Milagrosa, Arizona

Trail Boss is a video series produced by Jeff Lenosky and documents his attempts to ride some of the most technical trails he can find. A veteran rider with a 20-year professional career and three Observed Trials U.S. National Championships to his name, Lenosky uses his skills to ride the unrideable.

This latest Trail Boss episode features a trail called La Milagrosa on Mount Lemmon in Tucson and Jeff says it was by far the most challenging trail he has filmed. The description on MTB Project says that you need to ride a one-mile “hike a bike” and then decent just over two miles just to start La Milagrosa. Jeff took this description as a challenge and decided to see if this climb was possible. Check out the video to see if he conquered the entire trail!