Video: Trail Boss – Bennett Gap Trail, North Carolina

Trail Boss is a video series produced by Jeff Lenosky and documents his attempts to ride some of the most technical trails he can find. A veteran rider with a 20-year professional career and three Observed Trials U.S. National Championships to his name, Lenosky uses his skills to ride the unrideable. Check out all the Trail Boss videos here.

In this episode of Trail Boss, Jeff Lenosky heads to his favorite place to ride in North America, Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina, to tackle the infamous Bennett Gap Trail.

Bennett Gap is a long, flowy (mostly) downhill interspersed with technical sections and a couple super steep, punchy climbs that most people (mere mortals) dub as hike-a-bike sections. It drops 1300 feet in just under 3 miles, so get ready to let ‘er rip!

