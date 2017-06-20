Video: Salsa Cycles presents ‘Instruments of Adventure’

In summer 2016, five friends traverse a large swath of southern Alaska by sea kayak, fat-bike, and packraft. Through interviews and footage, shot underway, the adventurers share their experiences and reflections about their journey.

Traversing wild landscapes by human-power isn’t a quest to achieve enlightenment. You might, but that’s not the point. Counteracting a cresting wave with a high brace, wheelie dropping into a ravine, or exacting surgical execution of a discovered line through beach boulders all will cause you to lose yourself in single-minded focus and flow.

The instruments of adventure are meant to be played…ideally, with like-minded friends in primordial hinterlands.

