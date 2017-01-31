Video: Old Skool x New Skool with Tom Ritchey

Watch the legendary Tom Ritchey work with framebuilders at The Bicycle Academy in England.

The Bicycle Academy is a frame-building school in Somerset, England. Recently, they have started a series of events called Old Skool x New Skool, a collaboration between frame-building veterans and a new wave of builders shaping the future of bicycle making.

This video documents Tom Ritchey’s visit to the Academy in September 2016 to spend time hanging out with and teaching the framebuilders who run the school.

Video directed and edited by Alex Rankin. Created and produced by The Bicycle Academy.