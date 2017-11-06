Video: ‘North of Nightfall’ film preview

North of Nightfall follows freeride mountain bikers Darren Berrecloth and Cam Zink as they ride alongside up-and-comers Carson Storch and Tom van Steenbergen on an expedition to the top of the world.

The full film is presented by Red Bull Media House and will be released in Spring 2018.

From Red Bull Media House:

Tucked within the glaciers high in the Arctic Circle are mountain bike lines seemingly from another world. Harsh temperatures, volatile weather, and nine-month winters have left the area void of human life. Each summer, this frozen landscape flourishes under endless daylight, revealing a spectacular ecosystem. Here Berrecloth, Zink, Storch, and van Steenbergen discover a changing environment steeped in history with challenging terrain unlike anything they’ve seen before.

North of Nightfall is directed by Jeremy Grant and produced by Red Bull Media House in partnership with Freeride Entertainment. “The ability to film this level of riding at any hour of the day in a setting this spectacular is truly unique,” said Grant. “We found ourselves in another world, disconnected, and able to focus fully on capturing the story in the moment. That special energy comes through both in the riding and on film.”

The crew sets up camp in July, when the sun never sets on Axel Heiberg Island, an uninhabited island near the north pole. Here endless possibilities are weighed against major risk, with the nearest hospital a 12-hour flight away.

“The Unrideables franchise allows the athletes and visionaries who are redefining what is possible in their sport, to push those boundaries to new levels,” said Scott Bradfield, Senior Vice President of Production and Development for Red Bull Media House North America. “This film explores a very special and remote part of our planet that few people have ever seen. The expedition was incredible for everyone involved, and we are excited to bring the audience along for the ride next year.”

North of Nightfall is the third film in Red Bull Media House’s The Unrideables series, which also includes Unrideables: Alaska Range (2015) and Distance Between Dreams (2016). Learn more at NorthofNightfall.com.