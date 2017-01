Angi Weston is a sales rep for Kona Bikes, as well as a professional mountain bike coach. She focuses on women's skills clinics, and believes in enabling others to push themselves and discover what they are capable of, both in riding and other aspects of life.

“The world needs more people, especially women and girls, who have more faith in their abilities, on a bike and in life,” says Angi.

In this inspiring video, Angi shares her passion as a coach and shows off her skills as a rider.