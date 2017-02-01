Video: Gullyver’s Travels

In: NEWS By: Helena Kotala On: February 1, 2017

Geoff Gulevich of Rocky Mountain Bicycles has started a video series called Gullyver's Travels as a testament to his goal of "trying to get off the beaten path more."

“I’ve crisscrossed the globe as a competitor for many years, but I rarely ventured beyond the mountain resorts that the contests were held in,” says Geoff. He decided to make it a point to escape the industry bubble and get out in the world more, and he wanted to motivate others to step out of their comfort zone as well.

This is the premise behind Gullyver’s Travels.

Episode One takes place in the French Alps.

 

Video by Damien Vergez

