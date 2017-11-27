Video: Day Trip with the Pivot Reynolds Enduro Team

November 27, 2017 Helena Kotala FEATURES, VIDEOS 1

 

Traveling around the world is one of the greatest pursuits mountain biking can afford. Many riders often crunch numbers in order to make the most of their limited free time, utilizing the precious vacation days for a trip in some far off land, where the loam can smack you in the back of the helmet after every turn, and the rock slabs cascade endlessly down the fall line. As great as epic mountain bike trips are, the truth is that most of us don’t have entire summers, or winters, available to hop on over to New Zealand, or Whistler, or any other number of fantastical locales, which means that we often seek out two-wheeled glory much closer to home, which is exactly what the Pivot-Reynolds Enduro boys want to celebrate.

Whether it’s the rugged, rocky, and raw singletrack of the Poconos in Pennsylvania, or the legendarily monstrous World Cup track in Mont Saint Anne, Quebec, or the dusty and loose alpine exposure of Durango, Colorado, or one of the most heralded stash of backyard trails in Northern California, Brice, Antoine, Adam, and Mason have plenty to be grateful for when it comes to getting rowdy close to home, proving that “epic” is never more than just a Day Trip away.

Riders: Brice Shirbach, Mason Bond, Antoine Caron, and Adam Snyder

--------------------

Like what you see? Please support independent publishing by Subscribing To Dirt Rag Magazine today.

Related Articles

VIDEOS

Video: How to carry your bike

May 26, 2015 Dirt Rag Magazine 0

Let’s face it, not every ride is a Sunday stroll along a smooth path. If it was it wouldn’t be mountain biking, now would it? Sometimes hike-a-bike is an unavoidable nuisance to get to better

1 Comment

  1. I would love to see just one video of people riding only *uphill* on old-school east coast gnarl. All MTB videos I’ve ever seen are fast and continuous descents with plenty of air skills most of us don’t have the terrain, bikes or interest to indulge.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*