Chris Akrigg's latest video, featuring natural lines on the moors of England, and a behind-the-scenes video to go along with it.

Chris Akrigg’s latest video, As It Lies, is just what the name implies. He doesn’t build features to ride; rather, he uses what is in the natural environment to show off his trials skills. As he says, this is a “super raw winter thrash, keeping it real up on the moors.”

Also, check out his just-released behind-the-scenes perspective. It’s not as easy as it looks!