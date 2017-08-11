Trail Boss: Schooners Trace, Brown County, Indiana

Trail Boss is a video series produced by Jeff Lenosky and documents his attempts to ride some of the most technical trails he can find. A veteran rider with a 20-year professional career and three Observed Trials U.S. National Championships to his name, Lenosky uses his skills to ride the unrideable. Check out all the Trail Boss videos here.

Schooners Trace in Brown County State Park, Indiana was the original inspiration for the Trail Boss video series. After years of traveling to Indiana and hearing about how this trail was unrideable, Jeff decided to see for himself.

This is a 4 mile long trail that is very accessible but features slippery rock gardens and off-camber roots on a narrow bench cut. Check out the video to see what all the hype is about.