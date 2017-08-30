Terrene adds Cake Eater fat and plus tire model to lineup

Terrene Tires just launched its latest model, adding to a growing collection of rubber from the relatively new, Minnesota-based company.

The Cake Eater is a versatile, fast-rolling, studdable fat tire that will also be available in a plus version. It is designed to be lighter and faster than the other fat tire in Terrene’s lineup, the Wazia. The Cake Eater features quick-rolling center tread while retaining aggressive side knobs for plenty of cornering power.

“Inspired by studless winter vehicle snow tires, Cake Eater was designed to have lower center tread height with deep siping for lower rolling resistance and high traction with plenty of biting edges,” said Terrene tire designer Anders Broste. “Stud pockets were added in the transition areas for optional added cornering confidence in icy conditions and side lugs remain tall and edgy for biting into corners.”

With the Cake Eater, Terrene also aims to offer a more budget-friendly studded tire option. The standard Cake Eater uses a cost-effective casing paired with aluminum/tungsten carbide studs with a flat tip that will retail for $150.

Slated for October, Cake Eater Light will be available with or without studs in 26×4.0 and 26×4.6 size, priced at $120 without studs and $200 with the Low Resistance Crown Stud, a triple point tungsten carbide stud that has reduced height for less rolling resistance.

The Cake Eater will also be offered in a lower-priced model using a flat-tip stud and cost-effective casing at $150 in 26×4.0 and 26×4.6. Following in early November, the Cake Eater Light will be available in 27.5×4.0 for $120 without studs and $200 with studs and 27.5×2.8 for $80 without studs and $160 with studs, all paired with our Low Resistance Crown Studs.

All Terrene tires offer a folding bead and are tubeless ready.