Take a Kid Mountain Biking on October 7

September 27, 2017 Helena Kotala ADVOCACY, EVENTS 0

The International Mountain Bicycling Association’s Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day (TKMBD) will take place on October 7 this year. This annual event seeks to introduce the joy of mountain biking to the next generation of enthusiasts and activists.

Mountain bike clubs, IMBA chapters, youth groups, community organizations and schools all over the country host events the first weekend of October to celebrate getting more young people on two wheels. You can check out IMBA’s map and calendar of events to find one near you OR host your own!

IMBA provides tips for hosting an event and for taking kids riding, as well as logos to help with event promotion. See www.imba.com/kids for more details.

Share your experience with the hashtag #TKMBD and follow @imba_us on Instagram. Tag us @dirtragmag as well as we’ll share some of our favorite photos of kids shredding bikes on our feed.

 

