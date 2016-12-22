Tell us what you think and win a 2017 Scott Spark 930

In: NEW STUFF, NEWS By: Trina Haynes On: December 22, 2016

Our annual reader survey offers you the chance to win a 2017 Scott Spark 930.

Welcome to the Dirt Rag year-end survey sweepstakes! This information will help us better serve you with great content. Your answers will remain anonymous and can enter you to win a Scott Spark 930 (MSRP $4,000).

 

249545

 

Blending the featherweight lineage of a dedicated race bike, with the singletrack chops of a 120 mm travel ripper, this bikes is for anything. With updated Spark frame design features, a SRAM GX 1×11 drivetrain plus Syncros components, this Spark is sure to light a fire.

Complete the survey below the video by 11:59 p.m., January 12, 2017 to be entered to win. We will choose and notify a winner the following day. Some terms and conditions apply, but don’t they always? Open to U.S. residents, only. Sorry, but that’s not our choice.

If you are on a mobile device, click here to take the survey.

 

 

 

Create your own user feedback survey

