Support the trails in the Epic Rides series, enter to win a bike

Epic Rides is hosting a fundraiser called Hail the Trails to benefit the trail systems on which the Epic Rides Off Road Series events take place.

The public can purchase as many raffle tickets as they’d like at $4 apiece. Each ticket purchased equals an entry into a raffle for one of three bikes, a Salsa Deadwood SUS 29plus, Norco Optin C7.1, or an Ibis of the winner’s choosing.

100% of funds raised will go into repairing, maintaining and expanding existing trail systems in Prescott, Grand Junction and Carson City. Funds will be split evenly between all three locations and three trail building organizations, Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance, Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association (COPMOBA), and Muscle Powered.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.epicrides.com/hailthetrail. Three raffle winners will be chosen on June 24.