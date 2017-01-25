SRAM Returns to Dirt Fest PA as Sponsor of Women’s Clinics and Rides

We're excited that SRAM is once again the sponsor of the women's events at Dirt Rag Dirt Fest PA, which include group rides, clinics, and opportunities to meet other ladies who shred.

Dirt Rag Dirt Fest Pennsylvania has a renewed focus on getting new riders into the sport of mountain biking, and we are very happy to once again partner with SRAM, who have been a huge supporter of women’s events in previous years.

Leigh Donovan and her team at ichoosebikes will also be returning to teach women’s-specific skills clinics. Last year, they did an awesome job, and we had an impressive turnout for the clinics despite wet weather. As female attendance at the event increases, interest in women’s-specific activities continues to escalate.

“We have continuously ensured that Dirt Fest is inviting to women, and the growth we have seen every year in female attendance has reflected that effort,” says Trina Haynes, Associate Publisher of Dirt Rag and Expo Coordinator for Dirt Fest. Early registration numbers for this year indicate that about 20% of those registered so far identify as female, and we hope that number continues to increase.

This year at Dirt Fest PA, we’ll be offering 4 different women’s-specific skills clinics taught by Leigh and her team. Clinics range from how to properly set up bikes to fit and perform optimally for you, to fundamental skills that are important for everyone’s growth as a rider.

There will also be 2 women’s-only group rides over the course of the weekend. Group rides are no-drop, meaning no one gets left behind, and may split into several groups to accommodate a wide range of skill levels.

All clinics and group rides are free to anyone registered for Dirt Rag Dirt Fest PA. Still need to register? You can do that here.

The schedule of women’s-specific events for the weekend are as follows:

Friday:

10am-12pm – Bike Set-Up Clinic (Max 15 riders) — Learn how to set up your suspension, touch points, and optimal tire pressure for you. This clinic will not have any riding during it and will last up to 2 hrs. Meet at the tent in pit alley and be there for the entire class duration.

1pm-3pm – Beginner Skills Clinic (max 20 riders) – Riders will meet at the ‘Clinic Area’ and be introduced to the foundational skills that will help them bridge the gap to the next level.

4pm-6pm – Intermediate Skill Clinic (max 20 riders) – Riders will will meet at the ‘Clinic Area’ and be given a quick review of basic skills, and then learn to corner, ride rollers, and possibly drop offs, depending on the group.

Saturday:

10am – Women’s Beginner Ride – Meeting at tent in pit alley. This ride will be about 6-8 miles and is a no-drop ride. Coaches will be available to answer questions that you may have during the ride.

1pm-3pm – Women’s Skill Park Clinic (Beginner and Intermediate, Max 20 riders) – Riders will will meet at the ‘Clinic Area’ and will be given a choice of skills to learn. The coach will make a plan around the groups input.

Sunday:

11am – No Drop ‘Last Hurrah’ Ride – Riders will meet at the tent in pit alley. This ride will be fun, challenging, and full of laughter and adventure to cap off the weekend. It will not exceed 2.5 hours.

We encourage you to pre-register for any of the clinics and rides that you are interested in. Last year, despite the rain, we had wait lists for several of the clinics, and we continue to see a growing turnout for the women’s events. Click here to sign up!

Can’t make it to Dirt Fest PA this year? Female attendees can expect the same level of inclusion at the new Dirt Rag Dirt Fest West Virginia, July 14-16, 2017 (stay tuned for details on this event). We will continue to make sure that every Dirt Fest at every location has a safe and encouraging environment for women to try mountain biking for the first time or hone a new skill.

As Maurice Tierney, Publisher of Dirt Rag and Founder of Dirt Fest says, “We’ve made it our mission at Dirt Rag to get more people on bikes and make cycling as diverse and inclusive as possible.”

Get out there and ride, ladies! We hope to see you on the trail!

