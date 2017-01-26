Specialty Files: 1991 Mantis Valkyrie

The criss-crossed top tubes, rainbow paint, and purple anodized parts make the Mantis Valkyrie a standout in the crowd.

Words by Maurice Tierney. Photos courtesy of www.firstflightbikes.com.



Richard Cunningham founded Mantis Bicycles in 1981. Ever the innovator, Mantis made a variety of bikes, including the fillet brazed Sherpa, Pro Floater suspension bike and Flying V monocoque frame. Here we have an early Valkyrie X frame bike, made just before elevated chainstays came into vogue. The crossing tubes made for a super strong frame with good standover. The paint is multi-colored fade, taped off with a radical looking web design and then shot with black. The parts mix epitomizes the glory days of purple anodized parts. A sight to behold! From the collection of First Flight Bikes, Statesville, NC.

Frame/Fork: Mantis Chromoly steel

Wheels: Nuke Proof hubs, Salsa QR’s, Wheelsmith doublebutted spokes, purple alloy nipples, Mavic M231 rims, IRC Mythos XC tires

Pedals: Grafton Speed Traps

Cranks: Grafton Speed Sticks, Specialized Rings

Chain: Sedis

Rear Cogs: Shimano Dura Ace 7 speed freewheel

Bottom Bracket: White Industries, Ti bolts

Front Derailleur: Suntour XC 9000

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Deore XT

Shifters: Shimano Deore XT thumb

Handlebars: Salsa

Stem: Salsa, painted to match

Headset: Chris King threaded

Brakes: WTB roller cam

Brake Levers: Paul Components

Saddle: Specialized, WTB designed

Seat Post: Syncros Size: 20”

This post was originally published in Dirt Rag #116.