Save the Date for the 7th Annual Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival

Mark your calendars now for a weekend of world-class riding and fun at the Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival, June 29-July 2, 2017.

The Sun Valley Bike Festival will be taking place June 29-July 2 in Sun Valley, Idaho. It’s a celebration of life on two wheels, including races, group rides, clinics, and demos. There will also be live music and plenty to do in town during the festival.

Sun Valley boasts over 400 miles of singletrack, including some lift-serviced gravity trails, and hundreds of miles of country roads and bike paths.

While the main highlight of the festival is the SCOTT Enduro Cup, there are plenty of less serious races and rides for the public to participate in. The event kicks off with the SheepTown Drag Race, which challenges riders to race down the streets of Hailey, Idaho with flaming logs chained behind their bikes. The next day, the Downtown Criterium Team Relay pits costumed four-person teams against each other in this fun race. There’s even a kids criterium as well. The Idaho Pump Track State Championship draws over 150 kids and adults alike for an evening of friendly pump track competition. There will also be a kids mountain bike race, and free guided rides with local experts all weekend long.

Check out www.ridesunvalley.com for more information, full weekend schedule, and to register.

All photos by Noah Wetzel, courtesy of Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival