Salsa Cycles Introduces Deadwood SUS

The Salsa Deadwood returns, this time in a different package.

A couple years ago, Salsa introduced the Deadwood, a steel 29plus drop bar touring bike. It was produced in limited numbers, we heard about it for a little while, and then it disappeared.

Now, it looks like Deadwood is back, but in a much different form. The drop bars are gone, steel has been replaced with carbon, and full-suspension has been added. The only thing remotely the same? Big wheels. The bike has been rebranded as a 29plus, full-suspension, short-travel bike designed for endurance riding, bikepacking, and backcountry exploration. It is now known as the Deadwood SUS.

The Deadwood SUS combines trail geometry—a 68-degree head tube angle and 45mm bottom bracket drop—with travel amounts of an XC race bike. It features a carbon frame with aluminum seatstays and chainstays, and accommodation for up to 29 x 3.0″ tires on 45mm rims with Boost spacing.

Split Pivot suspension and a RockShox Monarch RT3 offer 91mm of travel in the rear, with a RockShox Pike RC 100mm fork up front for the two more expensive builds, and a 100mm RockShox Yari for the lower-end model. The two higher-end builds also come with a RockShox Reverb dropper.

The wheelsets on all are comprised of DT Swiss 32-hole hubs, WTB Asym tubeless-ready rims, and WTB Ranger 29 x 3.0 tires.

You can find full specs and geometry here.

Price points for the three different builds are as follows:

XO1 Eagle – $5999.99

XT 1×11 – $4499.99

GX1 – $3799.99

The Deadwood SUS is available now through Salsa dealers.