Recap: Maxxis Summit 2017

Mulberry Gap Mountain Bike Get-A-Way lies in the Chattahoochee National Forest within northwest Georgia. It was initially built as a family retreat but when the current owners stumbled upon the property they had to take a closer look. Once the tour was given there was no turning back. They purchased the land in fall of 2006 and have continuously put their heart and soul into the property, helping share the love of the surrounding area. Offering spacious cabins, home cooked meals, quality trails and the “just bring your bike, and we’ll take care of the rest” motto, it’s no wonder Maxxis chose to hold their 2nd Annual Maxxis Appalachian Summit here for a consecutive year.

My girlfriend Jess and I would be attending the 2nd year event representing Dirt Rag Magazine. We left Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania bright and early Thursday morning, making our way south to Elijay, Georgia where we would be joining industry personnel from Maxxis Tires, Pivot Cycles and various media outlets for an extended weekend.

It turned out to be roughly an 11 hour drive to Mulberry Gap but admiring the ridgelines as we rolled through the Appalachian Mountains helps keep the mind occupied. Once arriving, we checked in with Bobby Brown, marketing specialist at Maxxis, up at the barn. This would end up being the main hub for the weekend, serving as the communal location where Maxxis had a few tires on display and presentations would take place. Meals would be served here and the beer fridge emptied as fast as it was stocked. For those familiar with Mulberry Gap, I am sure you have not forgotten the short, steep hill you must climb to go from the campgrounds to the barn. For those that have never been—it’s brutal and it will make even the most “fit athletes” feel short of breath. It’s worth it but man, made me feel embarrassed how out of breath I became. Bobby gave us the quick run down for the weekend and told us to head over to the Pivot demo truck to get a bike setup for Friday’s ride once we drop the gear off in our cabin.

Jess would end up finding the golden ticket and riding the Pivot 429 SL the for the entire weekend. I’ve been pushing her to this bike for quite some time now, so was pretty stoked she was going to be able to get a solid weekend of riding on it. Obviously being a Maxxis event, there were piles of tires for us to swap in and out as we requested. The 429SL was originally mounted with the fast rolling cross-country Ikon front and rear, but wanting something with a little more bite on the front end, they swapped it for a High Roller II.

With Friday morning shuttle runs on Pinhoti 2 I opted for the Pivot Mach 429 Trail, accented by electric blue paint and rolling with a Maxxis Minion DHF up front and Ardent rear. This is a setup I have been extremely happy with on another bike I’ve been riding lately so I left it as is for day one. A full-suspension bike is always a tough adjustment for me coming off a hardtail so figured this would help make for a seamless transition. Once bike setup was complete, it was time for dinner and socializing. My time as an industry insider has been short so most of the people I had never met before and I felt a bit out of place. Thankfully, everyone was super friendly and liquid courage was in ample supply thanks to Terrapin Brewing’s sponsorship of the event. People continued to roll in throughout the evening as the early arrivers hung out in the barn playing mini-bike jenga after dinner.

Friday morning came earlier than I would have liked. My allergies were in hyperspeed and it felt like I had been drinking far more than I actually had been. Coffee and breakfast was getting ready to be served and that is not to be missed. All week the home cooked meals were amazing and never repeated. It was not just amazing for camping, these were delicious on that hole-in-the-wall diner that you’d travel 11 hours for amazing. Post breakfast, the shuttles were to load up and take us up to Pinhotti 2. P2 is a fun 3.5 mile long singletrack that runs downhill along a ridge for roughly 20 minutes. The trail swoops back and forth between trees with little speed humps and naturally banked turns letting the rowdiness emerge.

On my second run, getting a little too confident with the 429 Trail’s ability to soak up the trail chatter, I twisted the throttle a little more and tried popping off the speed bumps into the corners. This was a ton of fun and the DHF and Ardent combo was spot on for the hard packed trail conditions. I was able to lean the tires into the corners with confidence and allow the outer knobs to stick like velcro.

After lunch and a short presentation Friday afternoon’s ride was more shuttle runs but this time on the Bear Creek trail. Talking with the most irrelevant part time single speeder Rich “Dicky” Dillen we decided to to add more saddle time to our day by riding back up to the top of Bear Creek for the second run rather than being shuttled. With more saddle time, fast flowing downhills and some climbing this would probably turn out to be my favorite ride for the weekend. The Bear Creek trail is not technical by any means but it is a lot of fun and has plenty of natural berms to rail into and a few stream crossing to keep things interesting. We also ended up choosing to ride back to base camp and linking up Pinhotti (P2) trail for another run as we made our way back.

Friday evening had another presentation served with dinner which was washed down with more Terrapin beverages. The energy of the barn was loud and full of laughter as most were re-living the days rides or just simply enjoying eachothers company. The atmosphere was pretty cool, it reminded me a lot of the Frozen Fat event I did a few weeks ago where I was submersed in a crowd of people I had never met but felt at home right away. There were evening rides planned with Light in Motion supplying lights but once the sun went down and temperatures dipped into the low 40’s, no one wished to leave the comforts of the barn.

After breakfast on Saturday we were getting shuttled up to Mountaintown. The mountain roads narrowed in places various places with some debris blocking portions of the road, it made for an interesting view for anyone sitting next to the window as they could see the 6 inch gap between the shuttles tire and the 1000 foot drop off down the mountain. This was about a 45 minute trip through the mountain even with the shuttles so it was no surprise this trail was not as ridden in as the Pinhotti trails. Talking to a few locals on what to expect I opted for the Pivot Trail 429 Trail in its 27plus setup this time and I am glad I did. Mountaintown had a backcountry type of feel to it with multiple deep creek crossings and some fallen trees resulting in bushwhacking and hike-a-bikes.

Alas, Pinhotti 3 (P3) was on the schedule for Saturday afternoon’s ride after lunch. Keeping with the theme of shuttled rides for the weekend this too was shuttled to the top of P3 with an easy roll back to camp. During lunch Dicky, Jess and myself yet again wanted to add some saddle time and earn our descent so we decided to climb up P3 only to turn around to descend it. As we geared up in attempt to beat the shuttlers to top we picked up a few more interested parties including one of the Maxxis engineers. The climb up P3 was a nice climb that traversed the ridge with a few very tight switchbacks but overall nicely laid out and definatly purpose built singletrack. As we started to make our way to the summit, we were about 100 yard short before the shuttlers made there way hooting and hollering as they zipped by us. Once to the top we were greeted by the Cohutta overlook. The vista offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Chattahoochee National Forest and to show our respects we raised a celebratory beer as we all soaked in the views.

Our group of eight made our way down P3, sticking together there were no lost souls. As I mentioned while climbing up, there were some really tight switchbacks where if you were not expected it or took the wrong line you were going to be in the world of hurt. P3 is 3.7 miles of pure bodacious singletrack fun. The only thing that separates the bottom of the P3 and base camp is a little gravel road, a newly built jump line and pump track.

I was thinking about heading to the showers but see a large gathering up the hill. Where there is a gaggle of onlookers there is the instant desire to be part of whatever is happening or about to. More people make their way up to the barn, myself included. Phablets, phones, cameras, all types of media capturing equipment became fixated on Aaron Chase as he climbed up to the barns roof. Hucking off the roof probably felt like just an ordinary day for the all mountain legend.

Afterwards, the gaggle of media cameras dispersed with the exception of a few of us. We remained relaxing on the pavement bs’ing before dinner was to be served with a presentation on the various Maxxis compounds. Maxxis finally caught on and realized that if they wanted us to leave the dining hall at any reasonable hour they were going to have to force us out using the only leverage they had, the beer. The beer fridge ran dry and they told us the rest of it will be down the hill at the bon fire.

Heading down the hill to fire, which was next to the jump line and pump truck an evening of entertainment and tomfoolery commenced. We enjoyed campfire ramblings, Shaggy riding around in his blue sumo suit and a few riders having some fun jumping over an adjacent (smaller) fire. It was a solid end to the weekend, one which I heavily paid for the next morning.

Totally worth it.