Product News: Rocky Mountain Unveils Suzi Q Fat Bike

Rocky Mountain looks to reimagine the comfort and performance of a fat bike with a fresh perspective on its measurements.

Our friends from up north, Rocky Mountain, recently let us know they’ve added a new fat bike weapon to the company’s arsenal. The Suzi Q, as it’s called, is a fat bike with…as the name hints…a narrower Q-factor and other notable features in an effort to deliver a more comfortable and efficient fat bike than what’s currently available.

Designed for riders who want a more maneuverable whip for fat bike XC riding and racing, the carbon fiber (or aluminum) Suzi Q achieves higher agility thanks to super short chainstays and a lengthened reach. The leaner Q-factor comes in at 192mm, which is 20mm skinnier than most other fat bikes. This adds to its comfort since it delivers a more natural feel – it won’t seem like you’re straddling a barrel while pedaling.

The Suzi Q is designed around 27.5″ wheels, and will fit up to 4.2″ tires with plenty of clearance. Other notable features include:

Integrated chainstay protector and downtube protector.

Di2 electronics-compatible with internal stealth battery port.

Suspension compatible. A 100mm Bluto at 20% sag maintains the ideal stock geometry.

Two bottle cages on the fork, plus two in the front triangle.

Internal cable housing

We expect to get a Suzi Q in for a full review in the near future, and we’ll keep you posted on when that happens. Until then, here’s Rocky Mountain’s official statement on its newest fat bike:

“The new Suzi Q challenges the narrative of slow, plodding fat bikes. Its lightweight carbon frame and narrow Q-factor are more efficient and comfortable than traditional fat bikes, perfect for everything from local singletrack loops to fat bike racing. Short chainstays and extended reach make for a stable and balanced ride that still feels agile.”

And here’s a geometry chart for you!

Photos by Margus Riga.