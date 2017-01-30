Pivot signs on as Presenting Sponsor of the new Dirt Fest West Virginia

In addition to their renewed sponsorship of Dirt Rag Dirt Fest Pennsylvania, Pivot Cycles has jumped on board as Presenting Sponsor for the first year of Dirt Fest West Virginia.

This new event will take place at Big Bear Lake Trail Center, near Bruceton Mills, WV, July 14-16, 2017.

Pivot Cycles is very excited to be such a big part of yet another big east-coast event. Carla McCord, Marketing Manager of Pivot, says it’s great to see more and more events like this pop up in the east, and emphasizes its positive effect on their “west-coast” brand. Just like at Dirt Fest PA, the company will have a full fleet of demo bikes, including all the latest models in a wide range of sizes, available for festival-goers to try out.

Dirt Rag has chosen Big Bear as the location of their second Dirt Fest for a host of reasons, including technical and fun trails, scenic surroundings, a great event venue, and friendly and committed staff.

Dirt Rag’s Quality Manager, Karl Rosengarth, says it best. “Over the years, the team at Big Bear has invested a lot of time, effort and expense to make the venue perfectly suited to host our ‘gathering of the tribe.’ With miles of trails, a performance stage, large pavilion, community bonfire ring, potable water, hot showers and plenty of flat-ground camping, Big Bear has all the ingredients required to make Dirt Fest West Virginia a rousing success.”

The trails at Big Bear are very different than what you’ll find at the Allegrippis Trails, the location of Dirt Fest PA. While the Allegrippis is all about flow, Big Bear features more technical terrain. Big rock features, most notably “The Crack” (which is literally a crack in a huge rock through which the trail cuts), offer a challenge. But there are plenty of more mellow trails for beginners as well.

Jeff Simcoe, manager of Big Bear Lake Trail Center, is very much looking forward to bringing Dirt Fest to the facility this year. “After more than 25 years of hosting competitive mountain bike events, we’re very excited to partner with Dirt Rag Magazine to bring the mountain bike community Dirt Fest WV,” he says. “With a large venue area and 50 miles of unique technical trail, we’re confident that festival attendees will find what they need to keep their stoke high. If you like fern-lined trail with plenty of moss and rock features, you won’t want to miss this inaugural event.”

Registration for Dirt Rag Dirt Fest West Virginia goes live this Wednesday, February 1. Attendance is limited for the first year, so be sure to sign up early!

