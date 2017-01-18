Pivot Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Dirt Fest for Third Year

Pivot Cycles has signed on as presenting sponsor of Dirt Fest Pennsylvania for the third year in a row.

This May, Dirt Rag Dirt Fest will be celebrating its eighth year, and Pivot Cycles will be returning for its third year as presenting sponsor.

“Dirt Fest is an amazing weekend that truly offers the best in good vibes and great trails. It’s a can’t-miss event!” says Carla McCord, Marketing Manager of Pivot. “We are really excited to be back at Raystown for 2017.”

Pivot demo bikes will be available Thursday afternoon through Sunday on a first-come, first-serve basis. They will have a complete fleet of all their latest bikes, including the award-winning Switchblade and ever-popular Mach 429 Trail. Most of Pivot’s bikes come in a broad range of sizes, including XS and even XXS, providing more options for women and smaller riders.

For anyone looking to purchase a bike, demos at Dirt Fest are the perfect opportunity to try before you buy. You’ll find so much more variety in brands, models, and sizes than you would at any retailer, and the chance to compare and contrast bikes back to back is gold. Testing out a bike on an actual trail, rather than the parking lot of a bike shop, inspires much more confidence in any bike-buying decision.

Knowledgable demo staff and ambassadors are also a valuable resource that can help you choose the best bike for your needs and get you properly fitted to maximize your ride, and they’re looking forward to coming back to Dirt Fest as well.

“To put it simply, Dirt Fest is the highlight and cornerstone of my tour!” says Brendon Voelker, East Coast Demo Driver for Pivot. “The people there are the best and friendliest that I deal with all year, both the participants and the industry folk alike. Central Pennsylvania remains one of my favorite places to ride in the country, and I can’t wait to set some people up on the latest and greatest Pivots this year! I love setting up someone on a bike that I personally ride, to demo on some of my favorite trails.”

“It’s been such a pleasure to work with the folks at Pivot,” says Maurice Tierney, founder of Dirt Fest and Dirt Rag magazine. “They understand the high level of human interaction only Dirt Fest can provide, and they make the event great for everyone involved.”

We are stoked to welcome Pivot aboard for the third year in a row. Thanks for your continued support!

For more information on Dirt Fest PA, check out the website here.