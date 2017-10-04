Pivot introduces new Mach 6 family with size-specific geometry

Pivot’s Mach 6 enduro/aggressive trail bike has been redesigned to be longer, lower and slacker, while keeping rider size in mind and tweaking the geometry on smaller bikes to better accommodate shorter riders while retaining the same ride characteristics as the larger sizes.

“The Mach 6 Carbon is one of the most loved Pivot designs ever,” says Pivot President and CEO Chris Cocalis. “This new design offers the liveliness, climbing chops and flickability of our trail bikes with the unwavering stability and big hit capability of our long travel models. It’s both the ultimate enduro machine and the right choice for aggressive, technical trail riding.”

Key changes include slacker head angles and steeper seat angles. The medium, large and extra-large sizes feature a 65.75 degree head angle and 74 degree seat angle with long, enduro-style reach measurements, while the small and extra small sizes have a 73 degree seat angle and shorter reach. Pivot’s rider-specific sizing is designed to fit riders from 4’11” to 6’3″+.

The new Mach 6 is available in Carbon and Aluminum versions, both of which use the proven dw-link suspension design with 155 mm of rear travel and 160 mm up front.

From Pivot:

Pivot’s long travel, downhill-influenced linkage, the 155mm travel Mach 6 models are specifically designed for enduro racers who are truly pushing their limits and looking for every advantage in technical terrain. Descending, riders are “in” the cockpit rather than above, experiencing stability and control at high speeds, incredible rollover capability on technical trail features, and light, flickable, handling that attests to the influence of riders like Rupert Chapman and the ever-stylish Bernard Kerr.

Key specs:

Mach 6 Carbon

Fox Factory Kashima Float DPX2 shock

Fox 36 160 mm front fork (Kashima or Performance)

Di2 and 1x or 2x compatible

27.5 inch wheels

9 different build options on complete bikes

Full carbon frame formed with Pivot’s hollow core internal molding process

Price points from $5,099 to $9,999

Mach 6 Aluminum

Fox Float DPS shock

Fox 36 160 mm fork (Kashima or Performance)

1x or 2x compatible

27.5 inch wheels

4 different build options on complete bikes

Aluminum frame with variable wall thickness hydroforming for carbon-level stiffness and strength

Price points from $3,899 to $6,099

See the Pivot website for full specs, geometry and pricing.

More news from Pivot:

Pivot Factory Racing would like to welcome Eddie Masters on board the Downhill and Enduro teams for 2018. He’ll be tackling the Enduro World Series as well as a number of downhill events and Crankworx.

Said Masters, “I’m really excited for this opportunity, I’m so stoked to join the team and I can’t wait to get racing under the Pivot banner in 2018!” Team leader Bernard Kerr is equally happy with the new addition, saying “Pivot is such an awesome company to ride for and the team is really fun – I’ve built great relationships with Chris and everyone at Pivot over the past eight years and I know Eddie’s character is going to fit right in on the squad.”

In addition to Masters, Pivot Factory Racing is comprised of riders Bernard Kerr, Emilie Siegenthaler, and Rupert Chapman. Pivot Factory Racing is sponsored by Shimano (drivetrain), Fox Suspension, Maxxis Tires, Reynolds Wheels, Renthal (cockpit) Fly Racing (clothing, helmets and accessories), Jet Black (trainers), WTB (saddles), MRP (chainguides) and Industry Nine (hubs).