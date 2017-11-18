Pivot Cycles returns as presenting sponsor of Dirt Fest Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Rotating Mass Media is proud to announce that Pivot Cycles will once again be joining us as title sponsor of both Dirt Rag Dirt Fest Pennsylvania and West Virginia in 2018.

Dirt Fest will return to the Allegrippis Trails at Raystown Lake, Pennsylvania for its ninth year, and after a successful inaugural event at Big Bear Lake Trail Center, the event will return to West Virginia for a second year at that locale.

This will be the fourth year that Pivot Cycles has signed on as presenting sponsor of Dirt Fest Pennsylvania and the second year for West Virginia.

The entire Dirt Rag team is very excited that Pivot Cycles is back on board.

“Chris [Cocalis, Pivot Cycles owner] and the whole crew at Pivot has been great to work with,” says Evan Gross, Events Coordinator for Rotating Mass Media. “Our relationship has grown from a sponsorship into a partnership with both parties committed the success of the festival series.”

Pivot is equally as thrilled to be partnering with Dirt Rag again.

“The Dirt Rag Dirt Fest events are a key component of our yearly marketing strategy at Pivot and we are proud to be a multi-year sponsor of the events,” says former Pivot marketing manager Carla McCord. “The organization is dialed, and the opportunity to interact with mountain bike riders in a high-quality, MTB-focused environment is unmatched on the east coast. Dirt Fest is fun, and measurably beneficial for our company’s marketing programs.”

Dirt Fest Pennsylvania will take place May 18-20, 2018 at the Allegrippis Trails, which offers over 35 miles of flowy singletrack. Dirt Fest West Virginia will take place July 13-15, 2018 at Big Bear Lake Trail Center and offers a more technical trails. Both events aim to promote camaraderie, share a passion for mountain biking, create a family-friendly and inclusive vibe, provide attendees with an unforgettable weekend of camping and riding in great places and give back to the local trail community.

Registration for both Dirt Fest events will open December 1, 2017 on bikereg.com.

For more information on event sponsorship or exhibiting at Dirt Fest, contact Trina Haynes at [email protected] or visit http://www.rotatingmassmedia.com/dirt-fest/.

For information on attending either event, visit http://www.dirtragdirtfest.com.

