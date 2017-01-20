Our 2016 Year-End Survey Results

Results of the year-end reader survey are in, and we wanted to share with you some of the results and demographics.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the year-end survey this past December! We figured maybe some of our readers would be curious about who some of our other readers are, and lots of people like to geek out over stats (myself included), so here are the results to a few of the questions we asked.

Who You Are:

Just 94% of the survey respondents were male. That’s a lot of testosterone!

Over 60% of respondents were between the ages of 35 and 54.

Over 70% of respondents are married, but almost half have no children.

Background:

70% have at least a college degree, and almost a quarter have graduate degrees.

Where You Live:

36% live in a small city/medium-sized town, 32% in the suburbs of a major city, and 14% in a neighborhood of a major city. Only just under 5% live in a downtown area of a large city, and the rest live in a rural area.

Cycling Habits & Lifestyle:

96% of those who completed the survey identify themselves as intermediate or advanced cyclists. Only 3% said they were beginners, and the other 1% are pro.

Most respondents said they ride somewhere between 1 and 4 days a week, while only about 3% said they ride every day. 7% ride less than once a week.

Bikes, Bikes, Bikes!

39% of survey participants have more than 6 bikes in their household, and 85% have at least 3 bikes. What can I say, we like bikes!

When it comes to purchasing those bikes, most (94%) head over to their local bike shop.

Most of those who answered the survey enjoy trail and cross country-style mountain biking, but also hit roads and gravel often. 37% also use their bicycles as transportation, at least on occasion. Over half don’t race, but of those who do, most participate in cross-country or endurance races.

But they don’t just bike. Nearly 78% of survey respondents said they also like to hike or backpack, almost half ski or snowboard, and 45% like to car camp. Other popular activities for our readers include running, paddle sports, photography, and fishing.

What about you? Do you mostly fit in with the majority, or are you more of a minority in the mountain biking world?