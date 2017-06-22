Otso Cycles launches Lithic Hiili carbon fork

A new fork from Otso Cycles boasts the largest tire clearance of any cross/gravel fork and is the next product in the component brand Lithic.

Lithic is a project of Otso, with the aim of bringing very specific components to market. The new Hiili full carbon fiber fork joins the Corundrum drop handlebar and Beryl wheels in creating components that “are more full featured than many other components available to bike builders.”

“We launched the Warakin last fall using an excellent full carbon fork, but it didn’t have the tire clearance we wanted.” Chris Fisher, Head of Operations for Otso. “We had been working on our own fork for almost 2 years, we now have it ready and shipping on the Warakin, so we can fully accommodate up to 54mm tires.”

Specs on the Lithic Hiili from Otso:

512g uncut

15mm Through-axle

Flat-mount disc brake

Tapered steer tube, 1 1/8”-1 1/2”

Max Tire Clearance 29×2.1 (54-622)

400mm axle to crown length

47mm offset

Full hidden fender mounts

All Otso Warakin models are shipping with the Hiili fork, and current Warakin owners can upgrade to the Hiili fork for $200 by contacting Otso Cycles. Retail price for the Lithic Hiili fork is $490, and it is available now.

Otso has also added options to the Warakin for upgrades to the Lauf Grit and Fox 32 Step-Cast AX forks. “Drop-bar bikes are getting more capable every day, and riders are taking them to rougher places, so short travel forks are starting to gain acceptance” said Fisher.

The sudden introduction of the Fox AX fork means that most gravel bikes are not designed to clear the wider fork crown. Otso solved this with a 3D-printed bumper that doubles as a fork crown stop and a cable guide. This bumper is included with Fox AX upgrades on the Warakin. Warakin buyers can upgrade to the Lauf Grit for $350 or the Fox AX for $650.

All Warakin models and upgrades are currently in stock and shipping now.