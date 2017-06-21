Niner SIR 9 returns as a trail/bikepacking mash-up

The hardtail renaissance continues with Niner’s all new SIR 9. Niner bills it as a “Do it most” bike, and that sums it up pretty well if you ask me. And if you are reading this, it is easy to assume you are asking me.
Some highlights from Niner:
- REYNOLDS 853 STEEL PROVIDES THE SUPPLE, COMFORTABLE RIDE THIS LEGENDARY MATERIAL IS KNOWN FOR.
- COMPATIBLE WITH 29X2.5 OR 27.5X3.0 TO OFFER THE CHOICE OF MAXIMUM ROLL OVER OR ULTRA TRACTION AND STABILITY.
- REVISED GEOMETRY IS OPTIMIZED FOR MODERN TRAIL RIDING, LONG DAYS IN THE SADDLE AND ALL AROUND GOOD TIMES.
- INTEGRATED BAG MOUNTS INSIDE FRONT TRIANGLE.
- BENTO BOX MOUNTS ON TOP TUBE OFFER ADDITIONAL STORAGE OPTIONS WITHIN REACH.
- 73MM PF 30 BB SHELL IS GEARED OR SINGLESPEED COMPATIBLE WITH THE NINER BIOCENTRIC 30
- 148 X 12 BOOST REAR SPACING
- COMPATIBLE WITH 1X (MAX RING 36T) AND 2X (26/36 OR BIGGER) DRIVETRAIN SYSTEMS
- COMPATIBLE WITH 2X (26/36 OR BIGGER) DRIVETRAIN SYSTEMS, 34.9 SIDESWING FRONT PULL FRONT DERAILLEUR
The SIR 9 sweats the small details and looks more like a one-off custom rig than the average production hardtail.
Set up for tripping or ripping, this bike fills a surprisingly empty niche between steel bikes like the Surly Karate Monkey and custom.
Complete bikes start at $3,000 and top out at $6,000 which gets you Eagle XO1 and carbon wheels. Those looking to for a custom build can pick up a frame for $1,200.
Niner’s website has the rest of the details.