Niner SIR 9 returns as a trail/bikepacking mash-up

The hardtail renaissance continues with Niner’s all new SIR 9. Niner bills it as a “Do it most” bike, and that sums it up pretty well if you ask me. And if you are reading this, it is easy to assume you are asking me.

Some highlights from Niner:

REYNOLDS 853 STEEL PROVIDES THE SUPPLE, COMFORTABLE RIDE THIS LEGENDARY MATERIAL IS KNOWN FOR.

COMPATIBLE WITH 29X2.5 OR 27.5X3.0 TO OFFER THE CHOICE OF MAXIMUM ROLL OVER OR ULTRA TRACTION AND STABILITY.

REVISED GEOMETRY IS OPTIMIZED FOR MODERN TRAIL RIDING, LONG DAYS IN THE SADDLE AND ALL AROUND GOOD TIMES.

INTEGRATED BAG MOUNTS INSIDE FRONT TRIANGLE.

BENTO BOX MOUNTS ON TOP TUBE OFFER ADDITIONAL STORAGE OPTIONS WITHIN REACH.

73MM PF 30 BB SHELL IS GEARED OR SINGLESPEED COMPATIBLE WITH THE NINER BIOCENTRIC 30

148 X 12 BOOST REAR SPACING

COMPATIBLE WITH 1X (MAX RING 36T) AND 2X (26/36 OR BIGGER) DRIVETRAIN SYSTEMS

COMPATIBLE WITH 2X (26/36 OR BIGGER) DRIVETRAIN SYSTEMS, 34.9 SIDESWING FRONT PULL FRONT DERAILLEUR

The SIR 9 sweats the small details and looks more like a one-off custom rig than the average production hardtail.

Set up for tripping or ripping, this bike fills a surprisingly empty niche between steel bikes like the Surly Karate Monkey and custom.

Complete bikes start at $3,000 and top out at $6,000 which gets you Eagle XO1 and carbon wheels. Those looking to for a custom build can pick up a frame for $1,200.

Niner’s website has the rest of the details.