Mountain Bike Hall of Fame now accepting nominations

The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame was started in 1988 as a way of chronicling the history of mountain biking and recognizing those individuals who have made a significant impact on the sport. Each year, an average of three to seven people are inducted. The Hall of Fame was formerly housed in Crested Butte, Colorado, but in 2014 it moved to Fairfax, California and became a part of the Marin Museum of Mountain Biking.

Do you know of a deserving figure who has made a lasting impact nationally or internationally in the mountain bike world? Now’s your chance to submit their name as nominees! There is a specific procedure to follow, which is explained in this video.

There are three nominees from last year carrying over onto this years ballot:

Ken Chlouber

Ken Chlouber is the founder of the Leadville 100 race series, which ultimately saved the small Colorado town from economic failure and created a community that changed the face of mountain biking racing forever. “You’re better than you think you are, you can do more than you think you can,” Chlouber preaches.

Josh Bender

Josh Bender, aka Bender, quickly made himself a name in the emerging Freeride scene in the late 1990’s. His name became synonymous for going big on a mountain bike, and he was one of the key influences on the Red Bull Rampage.

Wolfgang Renner

Pure passion is something that cannot be replaced with anything else. Wolfgang Renner has contributed to mountain biking on many levels as a manufacturer, journalist, race organizer, traveler and 3-D photographer.

Nominations are being accepted through April 15, after which the nominating committee will thoroughly go through and vet all the candidates until mid-June, when voting opens. The induction ceremony takes place in September.