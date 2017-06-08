Marin Wolf Ridge 8 completes line with GX Eagle build

The 2018 Marin Wolf Ridge launched at the Sea Otter Classic this past April with the Wolf Ridge Pro at the top of the line and the Wolf Ridge 9 as the less expensive build. Marin just released the details on the last bike in this group, the Wolf Ridge 8, which offers a more affordable price point.

The Wolf Ridge is a 160 mm 29er that Marin claims to be “the one bike to rule them all.” The Wolf Ridge 8 is built around the same carbon fiber frame and NAILED R3ACT-2 PLAY suspension design as the others in the line, but features the all new SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

From Marin:

Key frame highlights

• Full carbon fiber frame, developed with biometric data to localize weight on each size

• Naild patent-pending R3ACT – 2 Play rear frame member

• Trail geometry with a low BB height, 66.5° head tube angle, 435mm chainstays

• 29” wheels, 160mm front and rear travel

• Exclusively 1x drivetrains

Wolf Ridge 8 Specifications

• SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain

• RockShox Lyric RC & Monarch Debonair R suspension

• Stan’s NoTubes Flow MK3 rims

• MSRP $5199.99

The Wolf Ridge 8 will be available late summer 2017. Check out our First Ride review of the Wolf Ridge 9 to get an idea of what this bike is all about and read our tech editor’s impressions.