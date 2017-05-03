Liv launches “How We Liv” campaign and Liv Trail Squad contest

Liv Cycling launched the “How We Liv” campaign for 2017, inviting women to become part of a rapidly-growing global community by sharing moments and experiences from their cycling lives. “How We Liv” represents an everyday mantra for a lifestyle where bikes bring people closer to one another, nature and themselves.

Launched in 2014, Liv is a cycling brand completely dedicated to women, creating women’s-specific bikes and apparel and furthering its mission by harnessing the power of a global cycling community.

Now, by utilizing the #HowWeLiv hashtag, whether it is sharing their bike style, how they travel with their bike, or how they ride and train, women will be instantly connected with cyclists from around the world through a common thread. Contributing to the conversation, Liv Cycling will not only be sharing stories from its athletes, ambassadors and community members but will also be providing contest opportunities and creating useful content such as how-to guides to encourage women to discover new possibilities through cycling.

The first contest is the Liv Trail Squad contest, which will run until June 7th. Created to inspire and educate all levels of mountain bikers, riders can apply to win a Liv Pique mountain bike, an assortment of Liv performance rider gear, personal coaching, mechanical support and the opportunity to share their journey while preparing for a prestigious endurance race.

How to Apply:

1. Why do you want to be a part of the Liv Trail Squad? Why should we choose you? Pull out your cell phone camera or Go Pro, hit record, and tell us! (up to 60sec)

2. Post your video on your personal Instagram account along with BOTH of these hashtags, so we can find you: #HowWeLiv AND #TrailSquad! Want bonus points? Share your post on Facebook and Twitter as well!

3. After your video goes live, let us know more about you! Email us TrailSquad@Liv-Cycling.com<mai lto:TrailTribe@Liv-Cycling.com > to tell us more about your story.

4. Contest closes June 7th. Winners will be announced June 22th.